Baseball: Miyagi works 8 masterful innings as Orix blanks Lotte again

Newsfrom Japan

A day after Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw his second career no-hitter, his Orix Buffaloes teammate Hiroya Miyagi allowed only one hit over eight innings in a 2-0 win over the Lotte Marines on Sunday. Roki Sasaki, Japan's hardest-throwing pitcher, allowed one run in just three innings of work for Lotte at Zozo Marine Stadium in his return from a left oblique injury. Miyagi (10-4) carried a no-hit bid until Hiromi Oka hit a two-out single to left in the fifth that resulted in Hisanori Yasuda being tagged out at home plate trying to score from second. The left-hander struck out six and walked three be...