Japan PM Kishida vows to reshuffle Cabinet as early as Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that he will reshuffle his Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership as early as Wednesday, without elaborating on the details of the lineup.

At a press conference after the end of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, Kishida pledged that his government will put “the top priority” on mapping out “drastic economic measures” and “swiftly implementing” them under the new administration.

Kishida, meanwhile, was mum about when the government will call an extraordinary parliamentary session, expected to be convened in the fall, and...