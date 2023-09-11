Basketball: Germany wins World Cup in Philippines, Japan, Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Germany secured its maiden FIBA Basketball World Cup title with an 83-77 win over Serbia as the tournament co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia came to its climax on Sunday.

Tournament MVP Dennis Schroder led Germany with a game-high 28 points at Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena, which hosted the knockout stage after group and classification games at Okinawa Arena and other venues across the three countries.

Both finalists earned automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the two best-ranked teams from Europe at the World Cup. They will be joined in Paris by Japan, which bo...