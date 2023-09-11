Tennis: Japan’s Kamiji once again runner-up to de Groot at U.S. Open

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Yui Kamiji finished runner-up in the U.S. Open wheelchair women’s singles Sunday following a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Diede de Groot of the Netherlands.

De Groot claimed her 12th straight Grand Slam singles title and sixth U.S. Open crown with the victory over Kamiji, who also fell to the Dutch star in this year’s Australian and French Open finals.

Kamiji said her inconsistent service game, landing 65 percent of her first serves to de Groot’s 75, had been a deciding factor in the final at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“The No. 1 thing was my lack of accuracy serving. I felt like I kept up with her ...