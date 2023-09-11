Football: Heavy loss to Japan final nail for Germany coach Flick

Newsfrom Japan

Germany’s football federation sacked Hansi Flick as national team head coach Sunday in the wake of their 4-1 friendly loss to Japan.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Japanese side defeated the four-time world champions for the second time in less than a year Saturday at Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena, having also prevailed 2-1 at the World Cup last November.

While the Group E victory in Qatar was a tense come-from-behind affair, Saturday’s friendly was dominated from the outset by the Samurai Blue.

Junya Ito and Ayase Ueda found the net in the first half, while super sub Takefusa Kubo set up late goals for Tak...