Nikkei falls for 3rd day on yield’s rise, U.S. inflation data eyed

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index fell Monday for the third straight day, as a rise in long-term government bond yields to a nearly 10-year high spurred selling of tech issues, while investors adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of U.S. inflation data due out later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 139.08 points, or 0.43 percent, from Friday at 32,467.76. The broader Topix index finished 1.46 points, or 0.06 percent, higher at 2,360.48.

Decliners were led by real estate, marine transportation and machinery issues.