N. Korea leader seems to have departed for Russia for summit: media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have departed for Russia on Monday for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, according to a South Korean media report.

Kim was spotted traveling toward the northeastern border with Russia on his private train, and is presumed to be heading for Vladivostok where an economic forum is being held, South Korean news channel YTN said, citing a high-ranking government official.

The New York Times reported last week that the two leaders would meet to discuss the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia as they attend the three-day Eastern Economic Forum...