1st round of treated water release off Fukushima plant completed

Newsfrom Japan

About 7,800 tons of treated radioactive water has been discharged into the sea from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the first round of disposal as planned, the plant operator said Monday. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. began the discharge of water that, despite concerns voiced by local fishermen and strong opposition from China, contained tritium levels below the prescribed limits. The release, which started on Aug. 24, is carried out under the monitoring of the Japanese government and the International Atomic Energy Agency. As the volume of processed water, a ...