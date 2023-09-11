Football: Moriyasu to ring Japan changes for Turkey friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will take on Turkey in Tuesday’s friendly with a much-changed starting lineup from their 4-1 mauling of Germany, manager Hajime Moriyasu said.

Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda scored the winner in Wolfsburg on Saturday, but a left leg issue saw him leave the Samurai Blue squad on Monday ahead of their meeting with Turkey in Genk, Belgium.

“It’s an extremely important game. A win from the past does not guarantee another in the next one,” Moriyasu said in a press conference.

“I hope to take it on making a wholesale change from the Germany match...while aiming for the win. I want many players t...