Football: Moriyasu to ring Japan changes for Turkey friendly
News from Japan Sports
Japan will take on Turkey in Tuesday’s friendly with a much-changed starting lineup from their 4-1 mauling of Germany, manager Hajime Moriyasu said.
Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda scored the winner in Wolfsburg on Saturday, but a left leg issue saw him leave the Samurai Blue squad on Monday ahead of their meeting with Turkey in Genk, Belgium.
“It’s an extremely important game. A win from the past does not guarantee another in the next one,” Moriyasu said in a press conference.
“I hope to take it on making a wholesale change from the Germany match...while aiming for the win. I want many players t...