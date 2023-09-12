Tokyo stocks open higher on tech shares, Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, as modest buying of technology shares was sparked by overnight gains on Wall Street.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 232.91 points, or 0.72 percent, from Monday to 32,700.67. The broader Topix index was up 13.90 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,374.38.

Gainers included transportation equipment, marine transportation and rubber product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.66-69 yen compared with 146.52-62 yen in New York and 146.19-20 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0746-0750 and 157....