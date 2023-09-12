Tokyo stocks higher on Wall St. gains as U.S. rate hike fears ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, supported by Wall Street gains overnight amid receding concern over the prospect of further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 197.95 points, or 0.61 percent, from Monday to 32,665.71. The broader Topix index was up 8.51 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,368.99.

Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, transportation equipment, and textiles and apparel shares.