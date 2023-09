URGENT: Kishida eyes retaining Finance Minister Suzuki in Cabinet reshuffle

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to retain Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki in the upcoming reshuffle of his Cabinet, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.

Kishida also intends to reappoint trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and Digital Minister Taro Kono in the reshuffle set for Wednesday, the sources said.