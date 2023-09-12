Tokyo stocks end higher as U.S. rate hike concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei snapping a three-day losing streak, as investor sentiment was boosted by easing concerns over the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 308.61 points, or 0.95 percent, from Monday at 32,776.37. The broader Topix index finished 19.43 points, or 0.82 percent, higher at 2,379.91. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, rubber product and real estate shares.