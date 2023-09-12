Japan city assembly OKs request for nuclear waste site survey

Newsfrom Japan

The assembly of Tsushima in southwestern Japan on Tuesday approved a request calling on the city to conduct a preliminary survey to gauge its suitability to host an underground disposal site for highly radioactive waste.

Tsushima Mayor Naoki Hitakatsu said he would make a final decision during the September assembly session on whether to authorize the survey, the first part of a three-stage process spanning around 20 years to select a permanent disposal site for the waste from nuclear power generation.

If Tsushima decides to conduct the survey, requested by four local construction associations...