Baseball: Premier12 tournament scheduled for November 2024

The Premier12 baseball tournament, featuring the top 12 teams in the year-end world rankings, will be held from Nov. 10 to 24, 2024, the World Baseball Softball Confederation said Monday.

In the tournament’s third edition, the teams will split into a pair of six-team groups in the first round. Group A games will be played in the Americas, while the opening Group B game will be held at Vantelin Dome Nagoya in Japan before the rest take place in Taipei.

Tokyo Dome will host the second round beginning Nov. 21 and the medal games on Nov. 24.

South Korea won the inaugural tournament in 2015. Japan ...