Football: Nadeshiko Japan forward Ueki joins West Ham

Newsfrom Japan

Nadeshiko Japan forward Riko Ueki has transferred from Japanese side Tokyo Verdy Beleza to West Ham in the English Women's Super League, the clubs announced Tuesday. Ueki played every game for Japan at the recent Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, scoring twice during their run to the quarterfinals. The 24-year-old native of Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo was the top scorer in both the league and cup competitions of the Japanese women's top flight WE League last season. In a statement from West Ham, Ueki said the move to England would help her develop as a player. "When I made the...