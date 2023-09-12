Baseball: Nishi shuts out Giants as Tigers extend win streak to 9

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Nishi threw a two-hit shutout as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers edged the Yomiuri Giants 1-0 Tuesday to extend their winning streak to nine games.

The win, coupled with the second-place Hiroshima Carp’s 2-1 loss to the Yakult Swallows, dropped the Tigers’ magic number to three for their first league title in 18 years.

Nishi (7-5) limited the Giants to a pair of singles while walking two and striking out six at Koshien Stadium.

The game ended when Tigers catcher Seishiro Sakamoto threw out pinch-runner Shinnosuke Shigenobu trying to steal second base.

Seiya Kinami drove in the g...