Baseball: Nishi shuts out Giants as Tigers extend win streak to 9
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Yuki Nishi threw a two-hit shutout as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers edged the Yomiuri Giants 1-0 Tuesday to extend their winning streak to nine games.
The win, coupled with the second-place Hiroshima Carp’s 2-1 loss to the Yakult Swallows, dropped the Tigers’ magic number to three for their first league title in 18 years.
Nishi (7-5) limited the Giants to a pair of singles while walking two and striking out six at Koshien Stadium.
The game ended when Tigers catcher Seishiro Sakamoto threw out pinch-runner Shinnosuke Shigenobu trying to steal second base.
Seiya Kinami drove in the g...