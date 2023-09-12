Football: Nakamura bags brace as Japan overpower Turkey 4-2

Newsfrom Japan

Atsuki Ito scored his maiden international goal, and Keito Nakamura added two more before halftime as Japan secured a 4-2 friendly win over Turkey on Tuesday.

Ozan Kabak pulled one back for Turkey to make it 3-1 late in the first half, while Bertug Yildirim further cut into Japan’s lead before second-half substitute Junya Ito sealed the result from the penalty spot.

Japan’s victory at the home of Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk followed their 4-1 dismantling of Germany on Saturday, which prompted the firing of Hansi Flick as head coach of the four-time world champions.

Samurai Blue manager Ha...