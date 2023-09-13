Tokyo stocks higher in early trading on weak yen, firm energy issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Wednesday, as export-oriented shares were boosted by a weakening yen against the U.S. dollar and rising U.S. crude oil futures prompted buying of energy-related issues.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 68.81 points, or 0.21 percent, from Tuesday to 32,845.18. The broader Topix index was up 6.21 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,386.12.

Gainers included mining, rubber product, and oil and coal product shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.16-17 yen compared with 147.00-10 yen in New York and 146.80-82 yen ...