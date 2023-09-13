Tokyo stocks fall on tech losses ahead of U.S. inflation data release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning, dragged down by losses in technology shares as a cautious mood prevailed ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 100.48 points, or 0.31 percent, from Tuesday to 32,675.89. The broader Topix index was down 4.78 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,375.13.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, construction and electric appliance issues.