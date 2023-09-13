Baseball: Darvish confirms his season over after elbow inflammation

Newsfrom Japan

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish said Tuesday he will not be pitching again this season while he recovers from elbow inflammation.

The 37-year-old was placed on the injured list after allowing five runs over four innings to take the loss in a 7-3 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 25. He stated his recovery did not go to plan in the following two weeks.

“We agreed to let call it here (for this season) as there isn’t enough time,” Darvish said in Los Angeles, where manager Bob Melvin also spoke to the media.

Darvish has gone 8-10 in 24 starts this year, posting a 4.56 ERA. The vete...