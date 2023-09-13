Baseball: Suzuki hits 17th homer, goes 3-for-4 in Cubs loss

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki hit his 17th home run and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs Tuesday in the Chicago Cubs’ 6-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Suzuki connected on a 2-1 sinker from Jake Bird (3-3) with one out and one on for an opposite-field homer to tie the game at Coors Field.

Kris Bryant hit a decisive go-ahead solo shot in the home half for the Rockies off Daniel Palencia (5-2).

Suzuki singled to center to plate the opening run and scored in the two-run second. He also had a single in the fourth -- the inning in which the Rockies scored four runs to tempor...