Tokyo stocks fall in cautious trading before U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday, led by selling of technology issues, as investors traded cautiously ahead of U.S. inflation data due out later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 69.85 points, or 0.21 percent, from Tuesday at 32,706.52. The broader Topix index finished 1.27 points, or 0.05 percent, lower at 2,378.64.

Decliners were led by electric appliance, construction and precision instrument issues.