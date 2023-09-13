PROFILE: Kishida aims to build on credit earned by hosting G-7 summit

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida achieved his aspired goal of hosting a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, with the surprise attendance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy apparently helping him earn diplomatic credit.

Kishida, 66, who took power in 2021, now deals with such divisive issues as significantly increasing Japan’s defense spending amid threats from China, Russia and North Korea. Domestically, he needs to enhance his standing within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party before its leadership election next year.

The former banker was first elected to the House of Representat...