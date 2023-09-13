PROFILE: Foreign Minister Kamikawa known for ordering AUM cult executions

Newsfrom Japan

Having served as justice minister three times, new Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is known for ordering the 2018 execution of 13 former AUM Shinrikyo cult members in connection with the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

After graduating from the University of Tokyo, Kamikawa joined Japanese think tank Mitsubishi Research Institute, and studied at a graduate school of Harvard University. Before entering politics, she also worked as a policymaking staffer for then U.S. Senator Max Baucus and founded a public policy consulting firm.

A seventh-term House of Representatives member f...