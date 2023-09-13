PROFILE: New Defense Minister Kihara eager to boost ties with Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

New Defense Minister Minoru Kihara is likely to pursue deepened ties with Taipei due to his background serving as secretary general of a cross-party group dedicated to boosting Japan-Taiwan relations.

The 54-year-old House of Representatives member Kihara was a special national security adviser to former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

A Waseda University graduate, Kihara worked for Japan Airlines Co. before being selected through public recruitment to run as a Liberal Democratic Party candidate from a Kumamoto constituency in southwestern Japan and becoming a lawmaker in 2005.