Japan’s Cabinet revamp raises hopes, concerns among lawmakers

The lineup of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s revamped Cabinet drew a mixed reaction among Japan’s political circles on Wednesday, as ruling party members expressed their hopes and concerns while opposition lawmakers said the new roster lacked freshness.

Kishida picked 11 members to serve in Cabinet posts for the first time, with a record-tying five female ministers appointed in a reshuffle that opposition lawmakers have framed as the premier’s attempt to solidify his support base and remain in power.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said a senior lawmaker of Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic...