PROFILE: Economic security minister Takaichi seen as security hawk

Sanae Takaichi, retained as minister in charge of economic security, is a staunch conservative known for her hawkish views on security matters and strong ties with Taiwan.

The 62-year-old former Liberal Democratic Party policy chief has underscored the need for measures against industrial espionage targeting the advanced technologies of Japanese firms.

The ninth-term House of Representatives veteran ran in the LDP leadership race in 2021 with the support of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, aiming to become the country’s first female prime minister, but dropped out in the first round ...