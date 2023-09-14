Tokyo stocks open higher as U.S. monetary tightening concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Thursday, as investor sentiment was lifted after the U.S. consumer price index for August came in largely within market expectations, easing concerns about aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 187.60 points, or 0.57 percent, from Wednesday to 32,894.12. The broader Topix index was up 9.95 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,388.59.

Gainers included oil and coal product, insurance, and iron and steel shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.33-34 yen compared w...