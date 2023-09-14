Tokyo stocks rise in morning on hopes for end to U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, boosted by hopes for an end to interest rate hikes in the United States after U.S. inflation data landed largely within market expectations.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 342.49 points, or 1.05 percent, from Wednesday to 33,049.01. The broader Topix index was up 16.53 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,395.17.

Gainers included oil and coal product, iron and steel, and precision instrument shares.