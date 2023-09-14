Baseball: Kikuchi roughed up for 6 runs over 5 innings, takes loss

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi gave up six runs, including two home runs, over five innings and got tagged with a loss Wednesday as the Toronto Blue Jays were clobbered 10-0 by the Texas Rangers.

Kikuchi (9-6) allowed four runs in the fourth inning when Jonah Heim singled in the opening run with two on and one out followed by a three-run shot from Nathaniel Lowe, who belted a low 1-1 slider over the center-field wall at Rogers Centre.

Robbie Grossman, who had the Rangers’ first hit of the game in the fourth, pulled a two-run homer in the fifth off a 2-1 curveball from Kikuchi with two out.

“I was unable to thr...