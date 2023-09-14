Tokyo’s Topix ends at new 33-yr high on easing U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday, with the Topix index climbing to a fresh 33-year high as buying was boosted by hopes for an end of interest rate hikes in the United States following the release of inflation data that was largely within expectations.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 461.58 points, or 1.41 percent, from Wednesday at 33,168.10. The broader Topix index finished 26.93 points, or 1.13 percent, up at 2,405.57, its highest level since July 1990.

Gainers were led by oil and coal product, iron and steel, and real estate shares.