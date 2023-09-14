URGENT: Reshuffled Kishida Cabinet’s support rate rises to 39.8%: Kyodo poll
The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet has risen 6.2 percentage points to 39.8 percent, while the disapproval rating fell to 39.7 percent following a reshuffle, a Kyodo News survey showed Thursday.
The two-day nationwide telephone survey was conducted from Wednesday, when Kishida revamped his Cabinet.