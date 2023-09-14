Baseball: Experienced manager Okada rebuilt strong Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

The Hanshin Tigers' decision to bring back Akinobu Okada as their manager after a 14-year hiatus turned out to be the right one. On Thursday, the Tigers clinched their first Central League championship since 2005, during Okada's previous stint at the helm. And they did it with 15 games left to play in the regular season. And they did it by completing a three-game sweep of the archrival Yomiuri Giants in front of die-hard fans at Koshien Stadium. Okada, the oldest of the 12 Nippon Professional Baseball managers at 65, ended Hanshin's long title drought by working with coaches such as Makoto Ima...