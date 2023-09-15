U.S. deputy trade chief to visit Japan next week

Politics Economy

Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi will travel to Japan next week to hold talks on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework with senior officials, her office said Thursday. Bianchi's four-day trip to Tokyo from Monday, announced by the Office of the Trade Representative, comes as Washington steps up efforts to make progress on the U.S.-led trade initiative, commonly known as IPEF, before this year's summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in November. The senior trade official may discuss ways to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors and other key industrial p...
Kyodo News

