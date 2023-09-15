Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, Arm's successful IPO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, boosted by Wall Street gains overnight amid improved sentiment following the successful market debut of Softbank Group's Britain-based chip design subsidiary Arm Holdings Plc. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 273.23 points, or 0.82 percent, from Thursday to 33,441.33. The broader Topix index was up 17.88 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,423.45. Gainers included oil and coal product, transportation equipment, and electric power shares. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.45-48 yen compared with 147.43-53 yen in New Yo...