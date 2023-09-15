Tokyo stocks up sharply as Arm’s successful IPO lifts broad sectors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Friday morning, as investor sentiment was boosted following the successful U.S. market debut of Softbank Group Corp.'s Britain-based chip design subsidiary Arm Holdings Plc.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 445.42 points, or 1.34 percent, from Thursday to 33,613.52. The broader Topix index was up 30.05 points, or 1.25 percent, at 2,435.62.

Gainers were led by oil and coal product, mining, and electric power and gas shares.