N. Korean leader Kim visits fighter jet plant in Russian Far East

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a fighter jet factory in the Russian Far East city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Friday after arriving there by train in the morning, Tass news agency reported.

The plant in the Khabarovsk region manufactures warplanes such as Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets as well as the Sukhoi Superjet 100 civilian aircraft, the news agency said.

Kim was accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who also serves as industry and trade minister, according to sources close to Russian authorities.

Images released by North Korean media showed Kim at the factory w...