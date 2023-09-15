Baseball: Senga strikes out 10 as Mets stomp D-backs 11-1

Newsfrom Japan

Kodai Senga dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks over six scoreless innings Thursday as he led the New York Mets to an 11-1 victory.

The Japanese right-hander allowed just two hits and two walks, while fanning 10 batters in his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

After surrendering a first-inning single, Senga (11-7) retired 13 straight hitters through the fifth inning at Citi Field.

He got into his first jam of the day in the sixth, loading the bases on consecutive walks before ending the inning on a Christian Walker fly-out.

Over three games in September, Senga has given up just t...