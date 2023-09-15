Tokyo stocks rise as U.S., China data ease global economic concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday, with the Topix notching a fresh 33-year high, as better-than-expected U.S. and Chinese economic data eased concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 364.99 points, or 1.10 percent, from Thursday at 33,533.09. The broader Topix index finished 22.81 points, or 0.95 percent, up at 2,428.38, its highest level since June 1990.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, oil and coal product, and transportation equipment shares.