Takahama No. 2 nuclear reactor in Japan restarted after 12-yr halt

Newsfrom Japan

Kansai Electric Power Co. on Friday rebooted its nearly 50-year-old No. 2 reactor at its Takahama nuclear plant in central Japan for the first time since 2011, becoming the 12th unit to be restarted in the country since the Fukushima accident. The reboot in Fukui Prefecture means the Osaka-based utility has resumed operating all of its seven reactors after stricter safety standards were introduced following a nuclear meltdown crisis that occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi complex, triggered by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011. The Takahama No. 2 unit began commercial operations in 1975 and is ...