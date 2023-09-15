China slaps sanctions on 2 U.S. defense firms over Taiwan arms sales

Newsfrom Japan

China said Friday it has decided to impose sanctions on U.S. defense firms Lockheed Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp. over their arms sales to Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island Beijing views as its own Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the sanctions are based on the Asian country's anti-foreign sanctions law but did not elaborate on the measures. China has imposed similar sanctions on defense companies in the past. The Chinese government "never wavers in its resolve of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Mao said, adding Beijing calls on Wa...