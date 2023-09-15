Baseball: Nakata, Togo lead Giants' win over Dragons

Newsfrom Japan

Sho Nakata homered twice and drove in four runs to back a solid pitching performance by Shosei Togo as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Chunichi Dragons 7-0 on Friday. Kazuma Okamoto hit his Japanese baseball-leading 40th home run for the Giants, who opened the scoring on Nakata's second-inning sacrifice fly, at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. Okamoto, Hayato Sakamoto and Nakata homered in a three-run fourth off Reia Nakachi (1-5) before Nakata added a two-run blast in the sixth. Togo (11-5) held the Dragons to three hits, all singles, over eight innings, striking out nine and walking none. The right-hander ...