Football: Yoshio's late equalizer gives Marinos draw with Tosu

Newsfrom Japan

Kaina Yoshio scored a 90th-minute equalizer as second-place Yokohama F Marinos salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Sagan Tosu in the J-League first division on Friday. The defending champions moved to 51 points, one behind Vissel Kobe, who visit Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday. Yoshio came off the bench late in the second half and bagged his first league goal of the season, just three minutes after Yoichi Naganuma opened the scoring for the visitors at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium. Marinos lost the league lead to Kobe on Sept. 3 after falling to strugglers Yokohama FC and Kashiwa Reysol in their prev...