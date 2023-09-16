China, Cambodia affirm cooperation as new premier visits Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet affirmed cooperation during a meeting in Beijing on Friday, the official Xinhua News Agency said, with the new Cambodian leader making his first visit to China after taking office last month. China and Cambodia are "ironclad friends," Xi said, adding Beijing firmly supports Phnom Penh in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, as he met Hun Manet in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xinhua said. Hun Manet said he chose China for his first official visit to show that the new Cambodian ...