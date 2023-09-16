N. Korean leader Kim inspects Russian warplanes, Pacific fleet vessel

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected combat aircraft and a frigate in Russia's Far East region with the country's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Saturday, local media reported. Kim, who is visiting Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, arrived at Artyom railway station, 45 kilometers from Vladivostok, before meeting with Shoigu at the Knevichi airfield in Primorye, according to Tass news agency. The crew commanders of Russia's Aerospace Forces briefed Kim on the capabilities of the Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber and other aircraft during the inspection, Tass said. Kim ...