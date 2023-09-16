Baseball: His locker cleaned out, Ohtani may be done for season

Newsfrom Japan

After being held out of his 11th straight game with a right oblique injury, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani's Angel Stadium locker was cleaned out Friday, signaling he may be done playing for the season. The Angels declined to comment on the situation other than to say an announcement would be made Saturday, according to MLB.com. Ohtani has already been shut down for the season as a pitcher after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23. The 29-year-old, who will hit the free agent market at the end of the season, has 44 home runs and 20 stolen bases while...