Japan mulls legislating "security clearance" system in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is looking to legislate a "security clearance" system, which grants some individuals special access to classified government data, in 2024 to prevent critical information from leaking to overseas entities, a government source said Saturday. The move comes as 'dual-use' technology, in which cutting-edge innovation developed by private businesses can be used for military purposes, has been expanded. The plan is expected to be included in the country's revised economic security bill next year. Security clearance is likely to be necessary for information ranging from economic sanctions to cy...