Football: Hiroshima beat visiting J1 leaders Kobe 2-0

Newsfrom Japan

Sanfrecce Hiroshima handed visiting J-League top-flight leaders Vissel Kobe a 2-0 loss Saturday following first-half goals from Takaaki Shichi and Mutsuki Kato. The result at Edion Stadium Hiroshima leaves Kobe with just a one-point buffer over second-place Yokohama F Marinos following their 1-1 draw with Sagan Tosu on Friday. Despite nearly 60 percent of possession, Kobe created few chances and managed just one shot on target against a Hiroshima side prepared to hit quickly on the counter. Michael Skibbe's men opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Shuto Nakano's cross from the right b...