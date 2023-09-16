Football: Hiroshima beat visiting J1 leaders Kobe 2-0

Sanfrecce Hiroshima handed visiting J-League top-flight leaders Vissel Kobe a 2-0 loss Saturday following first-half goals from Takaaki Shichi and Mutsuki Kato. The result at Edion Stadium Hiroshima leaves Kobe with just a one-point buffer over second-place Yokohama F Marinos following their 1-1 draw with Sagan Tosu on Friday. Despite nearly 60 percent of possession, Kobe created few chances and managed just one shot on target against a Hiroshima side prepared to hit quickly on the counter. Michael Skibbe's men opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Shuto Nakano's cross from the right b...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer