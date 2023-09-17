Baseball: Ohtani done for season, moved to injured list, Angels say

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will miss the remaining games of the MLB season after being placed on the 10-day injured list, the club said Saturday. Ohtani had been held out of his 11th straight game with a right oblique injury and his locker was cleaned out Friday. The 29-year-old had already been shut down for the season as a pitcher after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23. After the elbow injury, he continued batting as designated hitter but had not played since experiencing right oblique tightness during a pregame batting practice session o...